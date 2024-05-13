What should I look out for when choosing a mosquito repellent?

SINGAPORE - Dengue is on the rise in Singapore, with more than 5,000 cases and seven deaths reported in the first quarter of 2024.

This is more than double the number of cases during the same period in 2023, according to figures from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

With a plethora of both natural and chemical-based products claiming to keep mosquitoes away, what should you look out for when trying to keep yourself or your loved ones safe from dengue?

Simply Science has a look at what you need to know.

First of all, what attracts mosquitoes to feed on humans?

Mr Leon Tan, an entomologist with pest control firm Ikari Services, said mosquitoes are attracted to humans by a combination of factors ranging from body heat to body odour from sources such as sweat.

“Mosquito repellents work by creating a barrier that makes it difficult for mosquitoes to detect and land on human skin,” he said, adding that these differ from those targeted at other insects as they are formulated to target the sensory mechanisms and behaviours of mosquitoes.

Mr Tan noted that common repellents contain active ingredients such as diethyltoluamide (Deet), picaridin, or plant-based oils like citronella or eucalyptus.

Meanwhile, electrical devices such as mosquito traps or zappers use attractants – which range from light to octenol, a chemical contained in human sweat that attracts biting insects – to lure mosquitoes into a trap or kill them upon contact.

So what should people look out for when buying mosquito repellents?

The most effective repellents typically contain chemicals such as Deet, picaridin or IR3535 as their active ingredients, said Mr Tan, noting that such substances have been proven to provide long-lasting protection against mosquitoes.

Less effective repellents may contain weak concentrations of these ingredients or use ineffective formulations that do not provide adequate protection, he said.

Ms Jo Lynn Teh, an Entomological Society of America board-certified entomologist, noted that studies have pointed to several reasons why Deet, one of the more widely used chemicals, works to repel mosquitoes.

“Researchers from Rockefeller University, New York, have studied how insects respond to Deet and found that repellents like Deet confuse the receptors in the insect’s nervous system that process odours. This response masks the odours of our body that normally attracts biting insects,” she said

Ms Teh added that another group from the University of California, Davis, found mosquitoes have olfactory receptor neurons that can detect repellents such as Deet, and avoid it by flying away from the source of the smell.