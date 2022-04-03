What lies ahead

When will Singapore do away with vaccination-differentiated measures? And what is the likelihood that people will need a second booster shot?

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung addressed these and other questions during an interview with four SPH Media Trust publications on Friday.

VACCINATION-DIFFERENTIATED MEASURES

Singapore will consider reviewing such measures only when it is clear that the country's hospital situation is completely stable, Mr Ong said.

This is because unvaccinated adults account for more than a fifth of Covid-19 cases who required intensive care or died, even though they represent only 3.5 per cent of Singapore's adult population.

"I don't think hospitals are totally out of the woods," he added. "Now is not the time to add more workload to the hospitals."

Mr Ong added that removing vaccination-differentiated measures now sends the message that it is all right for unvaccinated people to go to malls and similar settings. "And actually, it is very unsafe."

BOOSTER SHOTS

Singapore will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation, with much depending on what happens in the coming months, Mr Ong said.

Factors that will impact the country's decision include whether it sees a significant waning of protection against severe illness and the possible emergence of new variants of concern.

The authorities announced last month that people aged 80 years and above, as well as those who have severe chronic diseases or weakened immune systems, can take a second booster dose. They will still be considered fully vaccinated if they choose not to do so.

HARI RAYA PUASA AND THAIPUSAM

The upcoming Hari Raya celebrations will be special because it has been a difficult two years for the Malay/Muslim community, Mr Wong said.

He observed that the community has made sacrifices, including having to adjust to muted festive celebrations and smaller prayer spaces in mosques.

"As Ramadan approaches, I think it is timely that we reflect on that spirit of resilience, that spirit of gotong royong that the community has exemplified in looking after one another," he said.

The minister was also asked if Thaipusam processions will be allowed to proceed as usual next year.

"Sure - whatever is permitted under the current rules," Mr Wong replied. "Live performances, larger gatherings, these are all permitted."

Linette Lai