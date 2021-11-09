What is multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children?

Q What are the key symptoms of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)?

A Symptoms include persistent fever above 38.5 deg C for three days or more, with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet or abdominal pain. These symptoms are similar to those for Kawasaki disease, which has been linked to various viral or bacterial infections and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore.

Q Who does it typically affect among children?

A Obesity is the main risk factor for MIS-C identified thus far, Dr Liew Woei Kang, who specialises in paediatric immunology, told ST. MIS-C also appears to affect older children, compared with Kawasaki disease.

Q How soon after getting Covid-19 does MIS-C develop?

A MIS-C typically develops about two to six weeks after a child has been infected with Covid-19, according to a study published in The Lancet.

In other cases, children who never needed to be admitted for the initial infection had to be admitted instead for MIS-C. A two-month-old girl with MIS-C in Singapore was previously admitted to hospital for Covid-19 on Oct 12 and discharged on Oct 19. She was admitted to hospital again on Nov 3 for the inflammatory syndrome.

Q What is the recovery rate for MIS-C?

A A study of 33 children with MIS-C from three New York City hospitals found there was low mortality, with one patient dying. There was almost universal recovery.

Out of the four children with MIS-C here, two have recovered and have been discharged.

To treat MIS-C, doctors may administer steroids, aspirin and intravenous gamma globulin to control the "exuberant" immune response and its effects on the child, said infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam.