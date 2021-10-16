What is known about Covid-19 deaths among adults under 60

The 23-year-old and 34-year-old Singaporeans reported on Thursday to have died of Covid-19 complications were among the youngest deaths from the virus in Singapore.

Neither was fully vaccinated, and both had multiple pre-existing health conditions, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Checks by The Straits Times found that this was also the case for most of the other deaths from Covid-19 involving younger adults here.

Before Thursday, the youngest was a 34-year-old man from Ukraine.

The sea crew member died on Aug 1 after arriving on board a vessel on July 29. MOH did not give details about his vaccination status or whether he had pre-existing conditions.

Two others below the age of 50 have died of Covid-19 complications in Singapore to date.

One was a 41-year-old man from China who had recovered from the illness. On June 4 last year, about two weeks after he was discharged from hospital, he died after suffering a blood clot that blocked blood flow through the lungs.

The other was a 44-year-old permanent resident who died on June 21 this year. MOH said he was unvaccinated and had diabetes.

Four people in their 50s died of Covid-19 before Sept 29, of whom none had been vaccinated. After that, there were at least four other deaths of those in their 50s. Of these cases, all had pre-existing conditions, two were partially vaccinated, one was unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of the fourth was unclear.

The vast majority of the patients who have died of Covid-19 in Singapore had one or more pre-existing conditions.

Just eight were reported to have had no such conditions. For another 13, most of whom died last year, MOH did not report whether or not they had pre-existing conditions.

High blood pressure and high cholesterol were by far the most common known pre-existing conditions among the 215 Covid-19-related deaths reported so far.

The two conditions were also often reported in the same patient. Other common conditions included diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and cancer.

