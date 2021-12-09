What happens if I'm unvaccinated and need treatment for Covid-19?

As of yesterday, those who are unvaccinated "by choice" and become infected with Covid-19 will have to pay for their own treatment. We answer some questions you may have on this topic.

Q Does the rule apply to those who were already hospitalised before Dec 8?

A It applies to unvaccinated Covid-19 patients admitted on or after Dec 8 to hospitals and treatment facilities. The medical bills for those ineligible for vaccination, such as children under 12 years old or those with medical reasons, will still be paid by the Government.

Q I have received one dose of the vaccine. Do I have to pay for treatment if I am hospitalised for Covid-19 before the second dose?

A No. The authorities have said the partially vaccinated will not be charged until Dec 31 to allow them time to be fully vaccinated.

Those who have received two shots of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine will be regarded as fully vaccinated for four months after the second dose, or until Dec 31, whichever is later. Thereafter, they can keep their fully vaccinated status only if they have a third shot. Otherwise, they will have to pay for their treatment if they get infected.

Q Can unvaccinated patients use their insurance to pay for treatment?

A Yes. They can tap their regular healthcare financing arrangements to pay their bills where applicable. These include regular government subsidies and MediShield Life or Integrated Shield plans for citizens and permanent residents (PRs); long-term pass holders can tap financing arrangements such as private insurance.

Q What is the bill size like?

A It depends on the severity of your condition and where the care is rendered. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said patients who are unvaccinated by choice and end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) could be looking at a bill of around $25,000 before subsidies.

"Means-tested government subsidies and MediShield Life coverage can reduce the bill to about $2,000 to $4,000 for eligible Singaporeans in subsidised wards," said MOH.

Those sent to a Covid-19 treatment facility can expect a bill of around $4,500 for a seven-day stay. For citizens, after subsidies and MediShield Life where applicable, the co-payment is around $1,000, according to MOH.

Q Why is the Government making the unvaccinated pay their Covid-19 bills?

A MOH has said unvaccinated people make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and they disproportionately contribute to the strain on healthcare resources.

The ministry wants to encourage more people to get vaccinated, as those who are unvaccinated and aged 60 and above have a higher risk of falling very ill with Covid-19.

As at Dec 7, there were 827 Covid-19 patients in hospitals. A total of 146 required oxygen supplementation and 55 were in the ICU.

Q It's my choice not to get vaccinated. Why should I be penalised?

A Choosing not to be vaccinated has major implications for the health of others, especially vulnerable people who may not be able to get the vaccine, says an Oct 18 article on the website of Gavi, the vaccine alliance pushing for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

"There is an argument from a human rights perspective for the freedom from harm caused by others, an equivalent argument for why it is illegal to drink and drive," it says.

The concept of doing something for the collective good breaks down if people start to make decisions based only on their individual beliefs, it adds.

Globally, more than five million people infected with Covid-19 have died, including over 700 in Singapore.

Q Who else will need to pay for their Covid-19 medical bills?

A All short-term visit pass holders have to pay for their own treatment here.

Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders who travelled recently must also do so if they test positive for Covid-19 or have an onset of symptoms within 14 days of their arrival here.