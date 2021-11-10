What do bigger medical panels mean for patients?

Two fixes have been introduced to tackle common issues raised over Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) - the private top-up to basic public health insurance here.

First, a new process has been set up to resolve insurance claim disputes. IP insurers will also bump up the number of doctors on their medical panels, giving policyholders more choice.

These changes were recommended by the Multilateral Healthcare Insurance Committee, set up to study issues such as the accessibility of IP doctor panels and the overarching problem of rising healthcare costs.

Q: What do these changes mean for patients who have medically related claim disputes?

A: If they cannot settle the issue with their insurer, they will be able to bring a complaint under the new resolution process.

Disputes can be filed online and a five-member panel will be convened to look into the issue. This will consist of three doctors of the relevant speciality and two medical directors from other IP insurers. The Consumers Association of Singapore will also support the panel as a consumer advocate.

Each individual - including the complainant and panellists - will not know the identity of any other person involved. This means panellists will also not know who else is on the panel.

The aim is for a decision on each case to be made within 12 weeks.

Q: What kinds of disputes are covered and how much will it cost to file a complaint?

A: All disputes must be medically related and both parties must voluntarily enter into the dispute-resolution process.

Doctors and insurers will have to show proof of at least two related disputes within the past five years, to show a pattern of such issues.

If you are a policyholder, you will have to pay $50 to file a complaint. But if a doctor raises a complaint, he will have to pay $200 and an IP insurer or other corporate entity will have to pay $500.

Q: Why are IP insurers increasing the number of doctors on their medical panels?

A: All IP insurers have their own panel of preferred doctors that policyholders are encouraged to choose from. But both patients and private specialists have complained of the small number of doctors on such panels.

In March, a group of specialists expressed this unhappiness with IP providers in a position statement by the Singapore Medical Association. They also took issue with how panel doctors are typically paid at the lower end of fee benchmarks.

They gave examples of how patients had reluctantly switched doctors after being given a major diagnosis, as they were worried about racking up high out-of-pocket fees. Many insurers place a cap on the amount that patients have to co-pay, but only if the doctors the patients choose are on their panels.

But the Life Insurance Association responded that if insurers "recklessly increase" the size of panels, premiums will rise significantly. As medical panels were initially mooted as a cost-control measure, adding even more doctors would erode this impact and result in insurers looking for other ways to compensate.

Since the start of this year, the healthcare insurance committee has worked to raise the number of private specialists on each IP insurer's panel by 7 per cent to 63 per cent. Six of the seven insurers have also pledged to have around 500 private specialists on their panels by the end of this year. The make-up of these specialists will depend on insurers' client base.