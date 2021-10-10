What are the new rules?

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will be widened.

These measures, which are currently in force at places like food and beverage (F&B) establishments, will be expanded to places like shopping malls, attractions, as well as hawker centres and coffee shops from Wednesday.

Under the expanded curbs, those who are unvaccinated will not be able to dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops but can buy takeaway food. Current measures do not allow them to dine in only at F&B outlets.

They will also not be allowed to enter shopping malls or visit attractions from Wednesday.

Q: Are children 12 years and below allowed to dine in or visit shopping malls and attractions as they are unvaccinated?

A: Yes, children 12 years and below are allowed to do so under a special provision.

Q: Who are considered vaccinated?

A: An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 or have obtained a negative Covid-19 pre-event test (PET) result taken 24 hours before the event are also considered vaccinated.

Q: What is considered a valid PET result? Can I take a self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) at home?

A: MOH's website strongly encourages those who require a PET to take an ART as it has a quicker turnaround time.

A valid negative Covid-19 ART result refers to one administered or supervised by MOH-approved Covid-19 test providers. Those self-administered or supervised by parties other than MOH-approved test providers are not recognised for PET.

Q: Will the unvaccinated be able to enter shopping malls?

A: No, unvaccinated persons will not be able to enter shopping malls or large standalone stores. However, large standalone supermarkets are exempted from this.

Q: How will the rules be enforced in hawker centres and coffee shops?

A: The National Environment Agency said that safe distancing enforcement officers will conduct selective checks as part of their patrols to verify the vaccination status of diners at hawker centres and coffee shops.

Diners will be required to show their vaccination status on the TraceTogether app, or to provide the TraceTogether token to be scanned for their vaccination status.

Diners found to have breached the rules will be warned and have their particulars recorded. Enforcement action will be taken against repeat offenders and those who refuse to cooperate.

The Singapore Food Agency will work with coffee shop operators to do their part to check their dine-in patrons' vaccination status wherever possible, for instance, at fixed points such as the drinks stall when patrons purchase drinks.

Adeline Tan