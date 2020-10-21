Weddings at HDB common areas to be allowed soon

More restrictions will be lifted on key events as Singapore continues on the road to phase three of its reopening, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a state-ment yesterday.

Weddings

Wedding receptions will soon be allowed at Housing Board (HDB) common areas managed by town councils, such as void decks.

MOH said the receptions must be organised by a professional wedding organiser or company providing related services, and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) will help to facilitate such receptions.

Regardless of their ethnicity, couples and wedding organisers will need to first submit their event details to SMCCI and obtain a letter of acknowledgement. They can do so from Nov 9.

When that is done, they can proceed to submit their applications to the town council.

MOH stressed that the maximum number that can attend a wedding reception is 100 people - including the couple but excluding vendors - and that safe distancing measures will continue to apply.

More details will be available on http://www.smcci.org.sg/wedding from Friday.

Live performances

From Nov 1, live performances can resume at designated venues, with up to two zones that each have a maximum of 50 people in the audience.

MOH said safe distancing measures such as limits on the number of production crew and performers who can be unmasked, and safe distancing on stage, backstage, between the performers and audience, and among the audience, must continue to be observed.

More details will be released by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council.

Work-related events

From tomorrow, in-person work-related events will be allowed to take place at third-party venues.

Since Sept 28, such events, which include conferences and annual general meetings of or-ganisations, have been allowed at workplaces and in businesses' own premises.

MOH said the events at third-party venues will have a cap of 50 people at each event, and be subject to the policies of the owners of the premises.

Acknowledging that Singapore has come a long way since the circuit breaker was introduced, the ministry said: "The journey ahead may be long, but with the cooperation of everyone, including businesses, scientists, front-line workers and the general public, we are confident of transiting smoothly to phase three and beyond, emerging stronger from this experience."