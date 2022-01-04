Wait time of over an hour for some at paediatric vaccination centres

Some parents had to wait more than an hour at several paediatric vaccination centres to get their children inoculated yesterday.

Primary 4 to 6 pupils had started receiving their jabs on Dec 27, when the first seven centres opened at various locations, in-cluding Tampines, Woodlands and Hougang.

Yesterday, another seven paediatric vaccination centres started operations, taking the total number of such centres to 14.

They are located at Clementi Community Centre, the former Hong Kah Secondary School, Queenstown Community Centre, Toa Payoh West Community Club, Jalan Besar Community Club, Marine Parade Community Club and The Serangoon Community Club.

When The Straits Times visited Clementi Community Centre at about 3pm yesterday, parents there said they waited about an hour for their children to get vaccinated.

A Fullerton Health staff member at the centre, who declined to be named, said the average waiting time had been about 45 minutes since it opened at 8am.

Mr Benjamin Ang, 40, a sales manager, said his nine-year-old son was about 30 minutes late for his mathematics tuition at 3pm.

They were about 10 minutes early for his son's appointment at 2pm, and were expecting to leave by 2.45pm.

"I didn't expect it to be that long as the waiting time for adults previously was pretty short, but we ended up waiting for about 50 minutes," he said.

Administrative assistant Norshahida Norwie, 41, said she waited about an hour and 10 minutes for her 11-year-old daughter's turn, with the whole process taking nearly two hours.

"This is outrageous. It is really unexpected. I don't know what is with the queue system, but someone who came after us got to register first," she added.

A spokesman for healthcare provider Fullerton Health, which runs the vaccination centre in Clementi, told ST that there was a larger than expected number of walk-ins, as well as individuals who had appointed time slots but chose to come earlier or later.

"Due to our strict infection control protocols, crowd control was enforced. Priority into the centre was given to the elderly and those with the right appointed time.

"There was a peak at around noon to about 3pm, after which the situation was resolved and everyone was served within an hour," said the spokesman.

At Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, some parents were frustrated at the long waiting times, while others found the process smooth sailing.

An engineer who wanted to be known only as Mr Boon said he and his nine-year-old son had arrived on time for their 2pm slot.

"There was a long queue to register and even though it was moving, the wait was longer than expected. We waited for about 30 minutes before my son received his jab.

"I think I expected it to be quicker because when I went for my jab last year, I did not have to wait at all," said the 40-year-old.

Ms Reyers Loh, 39, who works as a cabin crew member, said she was very pleased at how quick the process was.

She was with her 11-year-old daughter at the Woodlands centre for their 2.30pm slot.

"We arrived 25 minutes before my daughter's appointment. I thought we would have to wait quite a while, but my daughter received her jab 15 minutes after registering. It was a very smooth process."

The Fullerton Health spokesman said that, similar to the situation in Clementi, there were more walk-ins than expected at the Woodlands centre.

"The situation was resolved by 1.30pm. We thank the public for their patience, and appeal to customers to make an appointment and come at their appointed time to avoid such situations," he added.

When ST visited Toa Payoh West Community Club and Queenstown Community Centre, there were no queues. Staff at both places said operations ran smoothly.