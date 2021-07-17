Wage support extended for affected businesses

Wage support under the Jobs Support Scheme will be extended from July 26 to Aug 8 for businesses affected by the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that licensed food and beverage outlets, gyms, fitness studios, performing arts organisations and arts education centres will continue to get 10 per cent support on wages paid during this period.

The funding was initially slated to end on July 25, but has been extended as restrictions on social gatherings are once again being tightened to ring-fence the growing Covid-19 cluster linked to KTV outlets.

The rule on dining in eateries had just been relaxed on Monday to allow five people to dine together, and this number will now be cut to two from Monday until Aug 8.

The extra support for affected businesses was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at a virtual media conference yesterday, during which the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic gave an update on the situation.

He said that as the tightened restrictions will have an impact on some sectors, support will be provided to help them tide through this period.

Eligible hawkers will also get an additional month's worth of rental waivers and subsidies on fees for table cleaning and centralised dishwashing services.

This applies to stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency or by NEA-appointed operators.

Linette Lai