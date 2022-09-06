Wafers, two sauces being recalled after SFA finds undeclared allergens in them

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of three products after the agency found undeclared allergens in them.

Egg white and wheat flour were found in wafers imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading, while sulphur dioxide was found in two different sauces.

SFA said on Tuesday that the affected products are ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, with an expiry date of June 26, 2024, and imported by New Intention Trading Co; ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce, with an expiry date of Jan 6, 2024, and imported by Arklife Distributors; and Fukutoku Seika Soft Cream Wafers, with an expiry date of April 20, 2023.

Both sauces are from Indonesia, while the wafers are from Japan.

The ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce was found to have also contained benzoic acid, which was not declared on the food packaging labels.

Both the levels of sulphur dioxide and benzoic acid detected fall within the maximum levels permitted in sauce.

Importers have been told to recall the implicated products. The recalls are currently ongoing.

The allergens do not pose a food safety issue to consumers in general, but may result in allergic reactions in individuals who are sensitive to them.

Consumers who have bought the affected products and are allergic to the allergens, should not consume them. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, SFA said.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, all food products containing ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on packaging labels to safeguard public health.

This also includes prepacked food, where all ingredients should be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.