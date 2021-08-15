Vouchers worth $30 for referring seniors for vaccination

People who refer seniors for Covid-19 vaccination - from Aug 13 to Nov 30 - can receive $30 worth of vouchers from the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

In a Facebook post on Friday, the HPB said those who provide support to people aged over 60 in getting the vaccination can receive $30 HPB eVouchers for every successful referral. The vouchers can be used at businesses that are participating in HPB's rewards programme, including FairPrice, Cathay cinemas, Sakae Sushi and LiHo Tea.

In order to qualify, participants must first register online. They will get an SMS confirmation from HPB.

They must then "actively encourage and support the seniors to be vaccinated", which may include talking about their experiences with the vaccine and addressing the seniors' concerns, according to HPB's terms and conditions.

They will also have to accompany the seniors to vaccination centres where HPB staff are stationed. The list of such centres can be found at go.gov.sg/refersenior.

On arrival there, participants must show the confirmation SMS and their NRIC to HPB staff.

Once the seniors have been fully vaccinated - defined as two weeks after they have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines - the HPB will credit the vouchers to the participants' accounts on its Healthy 365 app.

The mobile app aims to encourage users to adopt a healthier lifestyle through activities like daily step challenges.

The referral programme is open to Singaporeans, permanent residents, and employment and work pass holders above age 17.

This comes as vaccination rates among seniors here inch upwards. Those 60 and above were initially lagging behind other age groups in uptake despite being the most vulnerable to serious illness from Covid-19. On July 31, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the number of unvaccinated seniors stood at about 177,000. Earlier in July, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said the figure was 200,000.

MOH's update on Singapore's Covid-19 situation on Friday showed the vaccination rate for those aged 60 to 69 is now at 91 per cent while the rate for those aged 70 and above is now at 85 per cent.

The ministry said 6,600 seniors have received their vaccines from mobile vaccination and home vaccination teams.

These teams go to selected community clubs and centres, as well as residents' committee centres at residential blocks, in towns including Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.

MOH is also asking general practitioners and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners for their help in persuading their patients and seniors to get vaccinated, Mr Ong has said.