Visits to hospital wards, residential care homes halted for 4 weeks

In-person visits to hospital wards and residential care homes will be suspended for the next four weeks amid a surge in Omicron Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

This is to protect Singapore's healthcare capacity and vulnerable seniors, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The suspension will last from next Monday to Feb 20.

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday, director of medical services Kenneth Mak said: "We regret that this measure will inconvenience families who seek to visit and support their loved ones in the hospitals and in the homes, but this is to protect their health and welfare."

He added that the authorities will review the need for these restrictions when the community situation improves.

Singapore reported 1,001 new cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday. Of these, 952 were local cases and 49 were imported.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate also rose to 2.17 on Thursday, the first time since Sept 19 last year that Singapore's weekly infection growth rate has gone above two.

MOH said hospitals and homes will have the discretion to allow visitors for exceptional cases - for example, if the patient or resident is critically ill.

To ensure that patients and residents remain connected with their loved ones, hospitals and homes will facilitate alternative methods of communication, such as telephone or video calls.

Some patients will continue to be allowed visitors on a case-by-case basis. These are the critically ill, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and patients who need further support from caregivers.

These patients would be allowed only one pre-designated visitor, with one visit a day.

Those who are critically ill may be allowed up to five pre-designated visitors, with up to two visitors at the patient's bedside at any one time.

All visitors to hospital wards must wear face masks with good filtration capability, such as surgical masks and reusable masks that are made of two layers of fabric.

No eating or drinking will be allowed in the wards. Visitors must not use the patients' toilets in the wards and must avoid sitting on the beds.

They will also need to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) result obtained within the 24 hours before the visit.

The ART is compulsory for all visitors regardless of vaccination status, except for those who have recovered from Covid-19 and can present a valid pre-event test exemption notice.

Fully vaccinated or medically ineligible visitors can do an unsupervised self-administered ART or choose to go for a supervised ART.

Those who opt for an unsupervised self-administered ART must show evidence of a valid result - for example, presenting a time-stamped photo of the dated ART result and a photo ID for verification.

Non-fully vaccinated visitors will need to take an ART supervised or administered by approved test providers. Results from an unsupervised self-administered ART will not be accepted for this group of visitors.

Adeline Tan