Only a few people were seen yesterday at this visitor registration counter in Tan Tock Seng Hospital after a ban on most ward visitors kicked in. The ban, in place until Aug 18 for all hospitals here, comes after Covid-19 clusters involving staff and patients emerged at Changi General Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital earlier this week. Some exemptions, however, can be made on a case-by-case basis.
Visitor ban in force at hospital wards
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2021, with the headline 'Visitor ban in force at hospital wards'.
