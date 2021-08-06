Visitor ban in force at hospital wards

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Only a few people were seen yesterday at this visitor registration counter in Tan Tock Seng Hospital after a ban on most ward visitors kicked in. The ban, in place until Aug 18 for all hospitals here, comes after Covid-19 clusters involving staff and patients emerged at Changi General Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital earlier this week. Some exemptions, however, can be made on a case-by-case basis.

