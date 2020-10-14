Videos of alleged group of 10 partying in hotel spark probe

Videos and photos of a group of at least 10 people allegedly partying in a hotel suite have appeared on social media, sparking criticism and prompting an investigation over the breaching of safe distancing regulations.

The New Paper understands that the alleged incident took place at a hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the gathering took place last Saturday night.

In the videos and photos, a group of at least 10 people can be seen drinking and dining in a hotel suite.

Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video posted on Instagram allegedly shows the group entering the hotel together.

Another picture shows a row of glasses next to what seems to be a bottle of Japanese whisky.

Mr Chew Tiong Heng, Singapore Tourism Board's executive director of infrastructure planning and management, told TNP: "As investigations are under way, we are unable to share more details."

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

An RWS spokesman said the resort requires all guests to be registered with the hotel's front desk, and mandatory safe management measures are highlighted and explained during check-in.



In images posted on social media, at least 10 people could be seen drinking and dining in a suite, reportedly at a hotel at Resorts World Sentosa. PHOTO: SHIN MIN READER



Guests are also reminded to observe the measures, with prominent signs at common areas such as elevators.

The spokesman said: "We would like to remind all guests to strictly observe and comply with all safe management measures for the health, safety and well-being of the Singapore community."