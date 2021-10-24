Vaccines here shown to be safe for cancer patients: Panellists

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 22 cancer patients in Singapore have died of complications from the coronavirus, 18 of them unvaccinated.

Stressing the need for cancer patients to get vaccinated or receive Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, panellists at a virtual forum yesterday said studies have shown that the vaccines approved here are safe for patients receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The panel of six medical experts addressed the concerns of cancer patients about the Covid-19 vaccines at the event held on Zoom by the College of Clinician Scientists, Academy of Medicine Singapore.

Among the issues discussed was whether cancer patients should get booster shots.

Associate Professor Iain Tan, senior consultant oncologist at National Cancer Centre Singapore's (NCCS) division of medical oncology, said cancer patients, particularly those on chemotherapy, may be at higher risk of severe complications or death if they become infected with Covid-19.

Responding to concerns raised about vaccine side effects for those on immunotherapy, he said immune-related adverse events are very rare.

NCCS medical director William Hwang said: "Booster shots can promote affinity maturation, which causes the antibodies to become better and more targeted."

College of Physicians Singapore president David Lye noted that side effects from a booster shot would not be worse than those experienced after the first two doses.

When asked whether cancer patients who have caught Covid-19 should get vaccinated or receive booster jabs, he said: "There is good data from observation of recovered patients and from antibody and immune system studies that a dose of mRNA vaccine after recovery from Covid-19 protects you effectively."

The panellists also discussed if it is safe and better for cancer patients to take a different vaccine for their third shot.

Prof Lye noted that a few studies on booster shots from countries such as Britain and Spain have shown that mixing a vaccine that is known to produce fewer antibodies with a vaccine that produces more antibodies will provide more protection.

Prof Tan added that the antibody response of cancer patients is likely to be weaker than that of the general population.

For patients on immunosuppressive treatments, a third dose is recommended to complete the primary vaccination course, he said.

Compared with boosters for the general population, the third dose for such patients should be given at least two months after the second dose.