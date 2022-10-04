Vaccination still key to reducing coronavirus-linked excess deaths: Ong

Vaccination remains a major part of reducing excess deaths associated with Covid-19, as it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and death, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday.

He cited Singapore's high vaccination rate as a key reason for its low number of excess deaths - or the increased death rate from all causes since the pandemic began, compared with the expected rate without Covid-19.

In September, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,490 excess deaths here between January 2020 and June 2022.

Of these, 1,140 occurred between January 2020 and December 2021, while 1,350 were recorded from January to June 2022, Mr Ong said in response to questions from Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

For the first half of 2022, while only 5 per cent of the eligible population were not fully vaccinated, they formed 28 per cent of deaths.

While MOH does not "comprehensively track" the number of people medically ineligible for vaccines, Mr Ong said that as at end-June, about 2,100 were exempt from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

The observed rate of Covid-19 deaths for this group was around two in 1,000, compared with 0.3 in 1,000 for the whole population.

Pandemic curbs helped slow down the infection rate and prevented the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, which would otherwise have increased excess deaths further.

Mr Ong said that while he does not rule out reimposing such curbs in the event of a surge in severe Covid-19 cases, this will be done only if necessary to save lives and protect the healthcare system.