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Vaccination rates among Singapore seniors more than double over past 5 years

The percentage of those who had received at least one dose of the influenza vaccine in the calendar year rose from 20.4% in 2021 to 49.5% in 2025.

SINGAPORE – More seniors here have been getting vaccinated in recent years, as subsidies for vaccinations have expanded under Singapore’s preventive health efforts.

Data from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) showed that the percentage of Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 65 or older getting the influenza vaccine more than doubled over the past five years, with the percentage of those who had received at least one dose in the calendar year rising from 20.4% in 2021 to 49.5% in 2025.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those aged 65 and above who had received the pneumococcal vaccination also grew steadily, from 31.6% in 2021 to 67.8% in 2025.

A significant number of seniors had also received the shingles vaccination, following its inclusion in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) in 2025.

From September 2025 – when it was added to the immunisation schedule and made eligible for subsidies – to August 2026, more than 199,000 doses had been administered to people aged 60 and older, said Sharon Ang, CDA’s group director of policy and systems.

Ang noted that while shingles vaccination data prior to its inclusion in the schedule was not available, the numbers were expected to be much lower.

“We encourage individuals to stay up to date with the vaccinations recommended under NAIS to protect themselves against vaccine-preventable diseases, severe disease, hospitalisation and long-term health complications,” she said.

Linda Tan, who is the main caregiver to her 86-year-old father and 84-year-old mother, said she had both her parents take the pneumococcal shot as well as yearly flu jabs, and regularly gets the flu vaccine herself.

“To be a responsible caregiver, I have to make sure that I am healthy,” said the 58-year-old, who works in the events industry.

These vaccinations are eligible for substantial subsidies here, particularly for older adults.

Eligible Singaporean seniors enrolled under the preventive health initiative Healthier SG can get their pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations for free at their enrolled Healthier SG clinic, as well as vaccinations against hepatitis B and chickenpox, which are also under NAIS.

Eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents can also receive means-tested subsidies of up to 75% for the shingles vaccine at CHAS GP clinics, polyclinics and long-term care institutions funded by the Ministry of Health (MOH), with those from the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation eligible for additional subsidies.

MediSave , the national medical savings scheme, can also be used to pay for the cost of the vaccine after subsidies.

Cost and age influence vaccination uptake

Vaccination subsidies for seniors have likely contributed to the increase in vaccination rates, said public health specialist Clive Tan.

Tan – who sits on the executive committee of the Society of Behavioural Health, Singapore – noted that this group is made up largely of retirees, who are more likely to be cost-conscious.

More effort has been placed on encouraging vaccination among the elderly – rather than younger adults – as they typically have more comorbidities and are more likely to face severe illness should they fall sick, he said.

While vaccination rates for younger adults were not available, figures have typically been low.

The 2024 national population health survey found that 28.2% of Singapore residents aged between 18 and 74 years reported getting vaccinated against influenza that year.

In contrast, 42.4% of those aged 65 and above got their flu shots in 2024 , according to data from the CDA.

Meanwhile, the number of people getting Covid-19 vaccinations is no longer as high as it was at the height of the pandemic in 2021, when about 90% of the population had been vaccinated, though a significant number still get their shots.

About 200,000 people received their Covid-19 vaccinations in 2025, said MOH, adding that about 130,000 received doses from January to September 2026 .

The ministry did not provide a breakdown of the ages of those vaccinated .

The Covid-19 vaccine was added to NAIS and the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule in October.

Expanding access

Public perception of Covid-19 may have changed over the years , with fewer viewing it as an immediate concern, said Tan.

More people are becoming aware of the importance of other vaccinations, he added.

However, Tan noted that seniors who come forward to get vaccinated tend to be better-informed and mobile, while those who are more solitary may be reluctant to get their shots.

Tan suggested that active ageing centres – which currently number more than 260 islandwide – could serve as makeshift vaccination centres to encourage more seniors to get their shots at venues closer to home.

Many such centres now host community health posts, which provide basic health services and chronic disease management for elderly residents.

In 2024, MOH launched an initiative to offer influenza vaccinations – previously available at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics – at retail pharmacies here, as part of an effort to expand access to flu shots in the community.

As at the end of August, more than 2,000 flu vaccines had been administered through the Community Pharmacist Influenza Vaccination Sandbox at four pharmacies here, with MOH adding that it was working closely with its partners to “support the continued expansion of this initiative”.