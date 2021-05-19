Vaccination at home for those who cannot leave the house

As Singapore pushes ahead with its Covid-19 vaccination drive amid an "encouraging" take-up rate of the jabs, home vaccination will be an option for those who are unable to leave their homes, to make it more convenient for them to get inoculated.

• The home vaccination service will be offered to people who cannot leave their homes, and will be limited to those who are receiving medical, nursing or personal care services. These people can let their current service providers know if they are interested in the option.

• The Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with the Health Promotion Board and Agency for Integrated Care to deploy home vaccination teams, comprising a doctor and a nurse, to administer the shots.

• Those who are not receiving home care services, but are unable to leave their homes and want to be vaccinated at home, can put in an appeal by calling the MOH hotline on 1800-333-9999.

• Close to two million people here have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of this group, more than 1.4 million have had both doses. A total of 3.4 million doses have been administered so far.

• Among eligible senior citizens above 60, about 71 per cent have been vaccinated or have booked appointments for their shots. For those in the 45 to 59 age group, close to 66 per cent have done so.

Justin Ong