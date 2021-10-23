Vaccinated 41-year-old with lung disease among 14 who die from Covid-19

Fourteen Singaporeans, including a vaccinated 41-year-old, have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

Seven were men and seven were women, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. This takes Singapore's virus death toll to 294.

The 41-year-old had severe underlying lung disease and was immunocompromised, MOH said in its daily update.

The remaining patients who died were aged between 59 and 97. Among them, five were vaccinated, seven were unvaccinated, and one was partially vaccinated.

All had underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving further details.

Yesterday was the 33rd day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,637 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 3,039 new cases in the community, 592 in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

The local cases included 528 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 165,663.

Among the large clusters being closely monitored by MOH, five had new cases.

AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio had 22 new cases, bringing its total to 44, all of whom are residents.

Bukit Batok Home for the Aged saw 20 new cases, bringing its cluster size to 129. These comprise 125 residents and four staff members.

Ten new cases were added to Banyan Home at Pelangi Village in Buangkok, bringing its total to 52. Of these, 51 are residents and one is a staff member.

Three new cases were added to MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling, and two new cases were added to PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Zhenghua in Senja Road.

As at yesterday, there were 17,766 patients in home recovery, 4,645 in community care facilities and 921 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,609 patients in hospital, with 338 patients requiring oxygen support and 57 in the intensive care unit.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 655,029 individuals have received their booster shots, and another 96,000 have booked their appointments.