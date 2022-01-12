US revises S'pore travel notice to reflect 'high' Covid-19 level

WASHINGTON • The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reclassified its travel advisory for Singapore to indicate a high level of Covid-19.

The US has four levels of travel advisories for the coronavirus: level one (low), level two (moderate), level three (high) and level four (very high), excluding "level unknown".

Under level three - the US' updated level for Singapore - people should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before travelling to the destinations listed. Unvaccinated travellers are advised to avoid non-essential travel to those destinations.

In contrast, when a destination's Covid-19 situation is labelled as unknown, people are advised to avoid travel to those places. When travel to those destinations is a must, people should make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel.

The update for Singapore on Monday came less than a week after the CDC declared that the level of Covid-19 in the country, which publishes detailed data every day, was unknown. The CDC raised eyebrows on Jan 4, when it classified Singapore's Covid-19 situation as "unknown", a change from "very high", because of a lack of testing data updates for the country on third-party platform Our World in Data since last Nov 8.

The move was met with confusion in Singapore, which contacted the CDC and the US Embassy in the Republic to offer the needed data.

Singapore maintains stricter testing and social distancing measures than the US. The CDC said last week it would update its advisory after working with the Singaporean authorities for the Covid-19 testing data.

