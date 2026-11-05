US blood pressure drug recall does not affect Singapore: HSA

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The reason given for the recall was “failed dissolution specifications”.

SINGAPORE - A recent recall which resulted in more than 3,700 bottles of blood pressure medicine taken off the shelves in the United States does not affect consumers here, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Macleods Pharmaceuticals announced in early October that it is recalling certain batches of olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, sold under the brand name Tribenzor as a medication for hypertension, or high blood pressure.

“The affected products manufactured by Macleods Pharmaceuticals are not marketed in Singapore,” said HSA in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“Hence, the product recall in the US does not affect medicines supplied through authorised local distribution channels here.”

The reason given for the recall was “failed dissolution specifications” – that is, the pills did not dissolve as required and as such may not be effective.

The recall covers 3,528 bottles containing 30 tablets and 216 bottles with 90 tablets – from lot 12251163A and lot 12251163B respectively – which expire on May 31, 2027.

On Oct 26 the US Food and Drug Administration classified the recall as Class II, meaning use of the affected medication could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” but is unlikely to cause serious health consequences.

Under a Class II recall, consumers can generally continue taking the medication unless advised otherwise.