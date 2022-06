Moderna released new results yesterday showing that its updated Covid-19 booster vaccine targeting the Omicron variant protects well against the latest subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. In the study, the booster shot increased virus-neutralising antibodies by more than fivefold against the Omicron subvariants in approximately 800 participants regardless of prior infection, one month after it was given.

These participants had been vaccinated and boosted.