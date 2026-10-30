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Up to 700,000 volunteer opportunities for seniors to help peers; stipend provided

The National Celebration of Seniors 2026 at the HDB Hub atrium on Oct 30.

SINGAPORE – Seniors keen to help their peers will have up to 700,000 opportunities to do so under a new programme that encourages older people to look out for one another in Singapore’s super-aged society.

Age Well Kakis will match volunteers aged 50 and above with community care opportunities that suit their interests, abilities and availability, and even provide a stipend.

It aims to alleviate social isolation as more Singaporeans live longer, but a gap remains between their lifespan and their healthspan, the years spent in good health.

“A caring community is not simply one that looks after its seniors. It is one where seniors also look out for one another,” said Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How on Oct 30, as he announced the new initiative at the opening of the National Celebration of Seniors event.

“When we give our seniors opportunities to contribute, we help them find friendship, purpose and joy – and we make our communities stronger.”

In September, Singapore officially became a super-aged society, with more than 21% of the citizen population aged 65 and older.

Under Age Well Kakis, seniors can volunteer for tasks such as accompanying peers to medical appointments, delivering meals and supporting the planning and logistics of active ageing activities.

It builds on existing senior volunteerism efforts under Age Well SG.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) expects around 16,500 seniors to take up the volunteering opportunities over two years.

Urging seniors to consider volunteering, Tan said: “Behind every opportunity is a person who can benefit from a little care and connection... A meal delivered is also a chance to check in on a neighbour. Helping at an activity can be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Accompanying someone to an appointment can turn an anxious journey into a reassuring one.

“The idea is simple: Everyone has something to offer, and everyone deserves the opportunity to make a difference.”

The volunteer opportunities will be available across a range of community care settings, including active ageing centres (AACs), nursing homes and community mental health providers.

Suitable tasks should generally be physically manageable for a senior, such as avoiding strenuous or heavy lifting if the senior is not that strong.

The task should be short, such as one that can be completed in an hour, can be done seated if possible, and there should be clear instructions as well as support or supervision if needed.

MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) will provide funds to organisations to match volunteer opportunities.

The funds will also cover the stipend for volunteers in recognition of their contributions and to encourage sustained participation in the programme, up to July 31, 2028. Volunteers will receive either cash or in-kind stipends, such as vouchers or coupons.

Those interested to volunteer can visit AIC’s website, call its hotline at 1800-650-6060, or visit AACs near their homes to sign up to be an Age Well Kaki.

Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information of Singapore, at the National Celebration of Seniors 2026 at the HDB Hub atrium on Oct 30. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Health and wellness courses for seniors

At the National Celebration of Seniors event , Tan also announced two other initiatives to aid seniors in staying healthy and continuing to learn.

Since the start of October, more than 150 health and wellness learning courses have been offered through AACs for seniors.

These courses, on topics such as nutrition, fall prevention and caregiving, are fully subsidised for Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 60 and above.

Tan said besides offering practical knowledge and confidence to self-manage well-being, joining such courses will also allow seniors to build friendships.

Separately, the National Library Board on Oct 30 launched The Next Page, a guided activity journal to help seniors explore their reading interests and make reading a regular habit.

“Our minds need stimulation just as our bodies need movement. Reading is one simple way to discover new interests, enjoy stories and connect with others”, said Tan.

The two-day event is held at Toa Payoh HDB Hub to honour seniors’ contributions to the society and promote active ageing. The Oct 31 programme includes cultural performances and a panel discussion on legacy planning. Attendees can also complete activities to redeem gifts.