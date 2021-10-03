Unvaccinated seniors at highest risk of needing ICU treatment or dying

Unvaccinated seniors are at the highest risk of needing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) and dying when they get infected with Covid-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday at an update by the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Together with director of medical services Kenneth Mak, he urged those who have not gone for their Covid-19 vaccination, especially seniors, to do so.

Mr Ong, who co-chairs the task force, said that out of all Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 0.2 per cent needed care in the ICU and 0.1 per cent have succumbed to the virus.

But delving into these figures, they show that unvaccinated individuals are disproportionately represented in the ICU care and death figures.

Specifically, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to need ICU care or die, compared with those who are vaccinated.

Within this group, unvaccinated seniors are at the highest risk of needing ICU care or dying.

"Therefore, it is very critical for unvaccinated seniors to take your vaccines," he said. "And this is also why we're going all out through our mobile vaccination team, as well as our home vaccination team, to vaccinate as many seniors as we can."

He noted that there are now fewer than 80,000 unvaccinated seniors, a drop from the 200,000 some months ago.

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen some decline in unvaccinated seniors who have become infected as a percentage of total cases," Mr Ong said, adding that the percentage now ranges from 0.7 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

"It is very important for unvaccinated seniors to continue to reduce your social activities and your movement, and for the families to take care of them so that you do not bring the virus to them inadvertently," he said.

Associate Professor Mak noted that of the patients who currently have Covid-19, 98 per cent have no symptoms or very mild symptoms.

Most of these patients can recover at home in isolation, or at other non-hospital care facilities.

About 56 per cent of all patients are recovering at home, and some others are at community care facilities or other settings, such as migrant workers in dormitories.

"This means we already have about 75 per cent of all persons with Covid-19 recovering from the illness without needing to be admitted into hospital for treatment," said Prof Mak.

But about 2 per cent will require hospital care, including 1.5 per cent who will need supplemental oxygen and have to be in isolation wards. This is typically for two to five days before they recover enough that they no longer need oxygen support, he added.

And about 0.2 per cent of all Covid-19 patients are critically ill requiring ICU care. About 0.1 per cent of all people with Covid-19 infection die.

Prof Mak also noted that the chances of going to the ICU or dying rise for older patients.

From May 1 to Oct 1, the majority of Covid-19 patients in the ICU were above 60 years old. The rest were between 20 and 60 years old, were mostly not fully vaccinated and had other medical conditions.

"The group most at risk of needing ICU care was seniors above 60 years old who were not vaccinated," Prof Mak said.

"This represented 14.2 per cent of unvaccinated seniors above 80 years old (who had Covid-19), 7.6 per cent of those between 70 and 80 years old, and 5.6 per cent of those between 60 and 69 years of age."

Among those who were fully vaccinated, only 1.9 per cent of those above 80 years old needed intensive care or died. For those between 70 and 80 years old, it was 0.7 per cent, and for those between 60 and 69 years old, it was 0.1 per cent.

"There's clearly a significant protective effect from vaccination. And no one who was below the age of 50 years old and fully vaccinated needed admission into the ICU," he said.

Overall, 1.67 per cent of unvaccinated people needed ICU care or died, compared with 0.12 per cent of fully vaccinated people.

"So please, for those of you who still remain unvaccinated, please realise that you are endangering yourself, and you do risk death if you do get infected with Covid-19 if you fall into these high-risk groups," Prof Mak said.