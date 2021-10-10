Unvaccinated can no longer enter malls, dine in from Oct 13

Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be able to dine in, go to shopping malls or visit attractions from Wednesday.

However, unvaccinated children aged 12 and below can still do so.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that this is a move to protect unvaccinated individuals in the community and to reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19, or have a valid negative pre-event test result, are considered fully vaccinated.

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 yesterday, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said: "There have been a few settings frequently visited by a significant proportion of infected individuals, including those who are unvaccinated, who later on fell very ill."

He added that such settings include food and beverage (F&B) outlets, retail establishments and shopping centres.

Currently, those who are unvaccinated can dine at hawker centres and coffee shops. They will no longer be allowed to do so under the rules kicking in on Wednesday.

Instead, groups of up to only two fully vaccinated people will be allowed to dine at hawker centres or coffee shops, as well as F&B establishments, MOH said.

"Individuals who do not meet the above criteria can still buy takeaway food," it added.

Unvaccinated people will also not be allowed to enter shopping malls or large standalone stores from Wednesday.

Large standalone supermarkets are exempted.

NEW RULES FOR UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

From Wednesday, unvaccinated people, excluding children who are 12 years old and below, will not be able to: • Dine at hawker centres and coffee shops

​• Enter shopping malls and large standalone stores, excluding standalone supermarkets

MOH said businesses that are able to implement the new rules earlier than Wednesday are strongly encouraged to do so.

The National Environment Agency and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement that safe distancing enforcement officers will conduct selective checks as part of their patrols to verify the vaccination status of diners at hawker centres and coffee shops.

Diners will be required to show their vaccination status on the TraceTogether app, or provide the TraceTogether token to be scanned for their vaccination status.

Those found to have breached the rules will be warned and have their particulars taken down, and enforcement action will be taken against repeat offenders and those who refuse to cooperate.

SFA will work with coffee shop operators to do their part to check their dine-in patrons' vaccination status wherever possible, for instance, at fixed points such as the drinks stall when patrons purchase drinks.

Other community safe management measures were also updated yesterday, such as the resumption of in-person tuition and enrichment classes for those aged 12 and below from tomorrow.

In-person classes for this group provided by gyms and fitness studios can also resume tomorrow.