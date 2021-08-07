Unvaccinated 63-year-old man dies; Jem among 5 new clusters

A 63-year-old man died of complications due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

He had developed a fever and a cough on Tuesday and was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday after collapsing at home, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night in its daily update.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 after his death. The man had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

This is the fourth Covid-19 death in the past five days. In all, 41 people have died of complications due to the coronavirus.

MOH reported five new clusters yesterday, including one at Jem mall in Jurong East and another at catering firm Elsie's Kitchen. Both clusters have four cases each.

This is the second time that Jem has had a cluster. It was part of a cluster with Westgate mall that grew to 63 cases and was closed on June 28.

In total, there are currently 126 active clusters in Singapore, with three to 1,134 cases each.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster remains the largest active cluster to date, with 1,134 cases.

There were 97 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 65,605.

Four cases were imported, while 93 cases were locally transmitted.

Of the new local cases, 56 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another eight linked cases were not in quarantine when detected. The remaining 29 were unlinked.

MOH said there are 546 patients in hospitals, down from 577 on Thursday.

Of these, 38 require oxygen supplementation, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Six of these 45 patients are fully vaccinated. Five require oxygen supplementation and one requires intensive care as they have underlying medical conditions, said the ministry.

Thirty-five seniors above the age of 60 are seriously ill, and of these, 30 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH also said that the number of new cases in the community fell to 671 in the past week from 878 in the week before, while the number of unlinked cases decreased to 203 in the past week, from 244 in the week before.

The ministry added that 67 per cent of Singapore's population had been fully vaccinated as at Thursday, while 78 per cent had received at least one dose.