Uncovering workings of the brain

Professor of neuroscience at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) May-Britt Moser, 59, is the founding director of the Centre for Neural Computation at the university.

Born in Fosnavag, Norway, she is also co-director of the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at NTNU, which is also informally known as the "Moser research environment".

Her former husband Edvard Moser, 60, is a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the institute.

Prof May-Britt Moser received her degree in psychology from the University of Oslo in 1990.

She then worked as a research fellow with the university's faculty of medicine, where she got her PhD in neurophysiology in 1995.

In 1996, she was appointed associate professor in biological psychology at NTNU and was promoted to professor of neuroscience four years later.

The Mosers were awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize in medicine, together with their mentor Professor John O'Keefe, for their discovery of grid cells, which constitute a positioning system in the brain.

The Mosers, who have two daughters together, are one of only five married couples to have been awarded a Nobel together.

They divorced in 2016 but continue to collaborate to uncover the workings of the brain.