UK approves Pfizer vaccine to pave way for inoculations

Britain yesterday gave emergency use authorisation to the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, becoming the first Western country to pave the way for mass inoculations against a disease that has killed more than 1.4 million worldwide.

Singapore is also in discussions with the firms to secure a supply of the vaccine doses here, said BioNTech's chief business and chief commercial officer Sean Marett during a virtual press conference.

The British government said yesterday it had accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use and that it will be rolled out from next week.

Dr Ugur Sahin, chief executive and co-founder of BioNTech, noted that the emergency use authorisation in Britain will mark the first time that citizens outside of the trials will have the opportunity to be immunised against Covid-19.

Until yesterday, no country had authorised a fully tested coronavirus vaccine. Russia and China approved vaccines without waiting for large-scale efficacy tests.

Pfizer chair and CEO Albert Bourla said: "As we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world.

"With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic."

Britain said it would start vaccinating early next week those most at risk of dying, after it gets 800,000 doses from Pfizer's manufacturing centre in Belgium.

Both the United States and the European Medicines Agency are likely to make a decision on emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month.

Meanwhile, without giving details, Mr Marett said: "In Singapore, we have a supply agreement under discussion."

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had said last month that Singapore was in talks over this issue.

This would add to the Republic's Covid-19 vaccine portfolio, with the authorities here already reviewing another front runner by Moderna.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it has started evaluating the available data submitted by Moderna, which wants the authorities to approve the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore.

When queried, an HSA spokesman declined to say if other firms had approached it to approve the use of other Covid-19 vaccines here, citing proprietary reasons.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines - which leverage a new technology called messenger RNA - appear highly effective in preventing infections.

Pfizer said final results from the late-stage trial showed that its vaccine was 95 per cent effective, while Moderna said its trials have shown a 94.1 per cent efficacy.

However, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 deg C, the Moderna one can tolerate much warmer storage - at minus 20 deg C, which is standard for most hospital and pharmacy freezers.

Mr Marett said yesterday the development of a vaccine was not a competition between companies. "We see us collectively providing a solution to end this pandemic so we can all get back to normal life again. And that's the most important thing to focus on," he added.