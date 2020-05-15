Two new community coronavirus cases, lowest figure since April 7; 1,164 discharged

The number of patients discharged in a day crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time yesterday, and the number of cases in the community hit a low as the Covid-19 situation here continued to show signs of stabilising.

For the third time this week, the number discharged was higher than the number of new cases.

A total of 1,164 cases were discharged, compared with 752 new cases announced.

To date, 5,964 people, or around 23 per cent of the total, have fully recovered from the disease since the first case was reported on Jan 23.

Singapore has reported 26,098 Covid-19 cases, with most of the patients being migrant workers living in dormitories.

Twenty are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, 1,052 others are stable or improving in hospital, and 19,032 are in community facilities and have only mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

The new cases yesterday comprised one Singaporean and one permanent resident. The two cases mark the lowest number of cases in the community since the circuit breaker began on April 7.

The remaining 750 new cases are migrant workers linked to dorms. There were no imported cases.

Singapore's rate of discharge has increased significantly this week.

It had been reporting double-digit discharge figures until May 6, when the figure breached the 100 mark, after which it rose to 626 on Tuesday, 958 on Wednesday, and 1,164 yesterday.

Discharge figures in the past week have all exceeded 200, and the daily average is 608.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 752 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 750 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 2 Work passes: 0 Visit passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 0 CASES TO DATE Total: 26,098 In ICU now: 20 Deaths from Covid-19: 21 Deaths from other causes: 9

The increase began to occur around three weeks after the surge in new patients exceeded 1,000 from April 20 to 23, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

He said the delayed peak in discharge figures matches what health experts know about the virus, namely that most mild cases take two to four weeks to recover fully.

"The timing is about right," he said. "I see this as very much aligned with what we know of the infection patterns."

Yesterday, the ministry announced a new cluster at 2 Perumal Road, which is linked to 11 cases.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday on Facebook that the plan to test all workers living in dormitories systematically is especially important as Singapore moves into the recovery phase - as systematic testing can "protect businesses and the broader community" when activities resume.

"To me, it is better to test, so that we know what we're dealing with and can then take the right actions," she added.

For Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders, the daily average number of cases has fallen from eight cases two weeks ago to five in the past week. The corresponding figure for work permit holders living outside dormitories has also decreased from six cases two weeks ago to three in the same period.

Among the new cases yesterday, only 1 per cent was unlinked.

• Additional reporting by Clara Chong