Two new cases here; one linked to Science Park cluster

Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Singapore yesterday, bringing the number of people who have tested positive in the country to 110.

One of them is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies in Science Park II, while contact tracing is under way to determine links for the other case.

The other case is a 70-year-old male Singapore citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 25, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 27 and 28.

He went to the Singapore General Hospital on Feb 29, and was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed his infection on Monday afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Fish Mart Sakuraya at 154 West Coast Road, but did not serve customers or handle food. He lives in Everton Park.

The patient linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster is a 33-year-old male Singapore citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. The cluster is now linked to 14 cases.

No new patients were discharged, meaning the number of those fully recovered remains at 78, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said yesterday that of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, one more than on Monday.

As of yesterday, 336 people are being quarantined and 2,837 people have completed their quarantine.