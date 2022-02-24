Two new ART kits to be sold in stores from March

Two new antigen rapid test (ART) kits, AllTest and Indicaid, will be available in stores from next month amid a rise in Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

Medical device firm Alcotech told The Straits Times it will bring in five million AllTest kits from China. These will be stocked by retailers includingFairPrice, Guardian, Watsons, Shopee and Lazada.

SDT Molecular, a medical device wholesaler, will bring in 20,000 to 50,000 kits in its first Indicaid shipment next month. Ms Shirley Tan, chief executive of SDT Molecular, said it is in talks with resellers and retailers to stock them.

However, the company is able to bring in only a limited number due to the surge in demand for ART kits, especially in Hong Kong, where Indicaid is made. The number of kits in subsequent shipments will increase, she added.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that all 7.5 million residents will undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests thrice next month. This measure comes as the territory faces its worst outbreak since the pandemic began in January 2020.

The Indicaid and AllTest kits will cost below $5 each, which is comparable with other brands in the market.

The new kits, which both involve nasal swabbing, were first announced last November by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. They were authorised by the Health Sciences Authority last month, bringing the total number of ART kits approved for consumer use to 14.

The Ministry of Health (MOH ) said that to ensure adequate market competition and diversification of supply, it continues to evaluate self-test ART kits and will facilitate the entry of those that meet the requisite standards of quality and performance.

The introduction of the new ART kits comes as MOH said on Tuesday that it may take a few weeks before the transmission wave peaks and subsides.

To ensure there are sufficient stocks of ART kits, the Government released supplies from its stockpile to retailers earlier this month.

Retailers have also been doing their part to replenish their shelves and have yet to impose a quota on the number individuals can buy.

A Watsons spokesman said that with the surge in Covid-19 cases, it has seen a close to threefold jump in demand for the kits this month, compared with last month.

Since Tuesday, it has begun to sell a Flowflex kit in addition to SD Biosensor and Abbott Panbio kits, in an effort to meet demand.

Guardian saw demand almost doubling from last month to this month. A spokesman said: "We encourage customers to purchase only what they need to ensure there is sufficient stock for everyone."

A FairPrice spokesman noted that demand has been elevated, and said this could be due to both the rise in Covid-19 cases and public awareness of the importance of regular testing amid the evolving pandemic situation.

Checks by The Straits Times yesterday afternoon showed that about 60 of the 178 collection venues dispensing free ART kits to those who need to do self-testing have low stock, are running out of stock or are out of stock.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at the National University Hospital, said having more brands of Covid-19 test kits in the market will keep prices and supplies stable.

He added: "Antigen rapid tests are very empowering in helping individuals know if they have Covid-19. This can guide personal decision-making about visiting hospitals, large gatherings and vulnerable family members."

Even though most workers no longer have to undergo rostered routine testing, Prof Fisher said that Covid-19 testing will remain useful for those working in high-risk settings such as hospitals and nursing homes.