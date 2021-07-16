Two more KTV lounges to close; 42 new local cases

Two KTV lounges at Parklane Shopping Mall in Selegie will be closed until July 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday, in view of an outbreak linked to such venues.

They are Las Vegas KTV and Tuberose KTV at 35 Selegie Road. The closures are to break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, said MOH.

This means nine nightlife venues which were converted to food and beverage outlets have been closed.

Covid-19 testing is free for anyone who visited both outlets or other lounges and clubs operating as F&B outlets between June 29 and yesterday.

Those who interacted with social hostesses in any setting in the same period should also get tested.

For more details on the testing operations, the public may visit the following link: https://go.gov. sg/ktv-testing

MOH also announced special testing operations for all staff of the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi Avenue 4, after six cases were linked to the emerging cluster.

The driving centre will also be closed to all members of the public until July 29.

Overall, MOH announced 42 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, of which 34 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

The 34 cases make the KTV cluster the second-largest active cluster, at 88 cases, just two days after being declared. The current largest active cluster is the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster at 94 cases.

Of the 42 locally transmitted cases, 17 have been linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 21 were linked and detected through surveillance. Four cases are currently unlinked.

There were also six imported cases, said MOH. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining two cases developed the illness during stay-home notice or when in isolation.

In total, 48 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at yesterday noon, taking Singapore's total to 62,852. The number of new cases in the community increased to 127 in the past week from 23 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased to 16 in the past week from nine in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 25 active Covid-19 clusters, with cases ranging from three to 94.

Of the 180 patients who currently remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

One person is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) while seven require oxygen supplementation.

More than 6.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme have been administered, covering more than four million people, as at Wednesday.

Almost 2.5 million individuals have completed the full vaccination process, comprising 51,541 recovered patients who received at least one dose and 2,428,746 who received their second dose.

Separately, MOH said 12 cases were detected in two households at Block 639 Rowell Road in Little India.

In order to uncover any infection in the community, the ministry said it would conduct mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of the block.

Testing is optional for those who have had a negative test since Sunday.

It will be conducted in the pavilion at Block 636 Veerasamy Road today between 9am and 4pm.