TTSH extends emergency dept to cope with surge

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has extended its emergency department to cope with the surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

In a video circulating on Facebook on Thursday, hospital staff could be seen making their rounds in full personal protective equipment in what appears to be a makeshift holding area inside a building.

"Due to the surge in community cases, the facility is an extension of our emergency department to create more screening space as part of our safe Covid-19 ramp-up efforts," a hospital spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday, without giving details of the extension.

In the video, patients could be seen in half-reclined hospital beds laid out in rows on a concrete floor with metal grilles. The source of the video is unknown.

On Monday, TTSH said on Facebook that it was extending its emergency department to create more screening space. It also posted a photo of workers preparing a part of its outdoor carpark for operations.

"The last week has been rough. We have been receiving higher-than-usual Covid-19 positive and suspect cases via ambulances and walk-ins at our emergency department," the hospital said on Facebook on Sunday. "If your condition is not an emergency, please seek medical attention at your nearest GP (general practitioner) clinic or polyclinic," it added.

Jessie Lim