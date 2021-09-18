Travellers from Indonesia allowed to transit here

Passengers with travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days prior to departure for Singapore will be allowed to transit in the Republic again, following a ban which started on July 12.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that as the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia has improved, these travellers can tran-sit in Singapore from 11.59pm on Sept 22.

As for travellers from Indonesia entering Singapore, MOH said they will be required to undergo an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. They previously needed an antigen rapid test in addition to a PCR test on arrival.

These travellers from Indonesia will still be subject to restrictions applicable for visitors from countries deemed by Singapore to be of the highest risk of Covid-19 infections. This means they will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at a designated facility, and go through multiple Covid-19 tests.

MOH also said that Poland and Saudi Arabia will be added to Category II from 11.59pm on Sept 22.

Other countries in this category are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

Travellers departing from countries in this category will have to take a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of their flight, and another PCR test on arrival.

Instead of a 14-day SHN, these travellers will serve seven days in quarantine at a dedicated facility or at home. They will need a final Covid-19 swab test on the final day of the SHN.

The revision of the rules for Saudi Arabia and Poland is based on Singapore's country-risk classification, which has four categories.

Places deemed to be of lowest risk of Covid-19 infections are grouped in Category I.

Travellers from Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and Taiwan only need to undergo a PCR test on arrival and are free to move about if the result is negative.

Countries of highest risk are grouped in Category IV.

MOH said the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Latvia, Portugal and Spain will be added to the Category III list of countries.

From 11.59pm on Sept 22, fully vaccinated travellers from these countries may apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their homes or other suitable accommodations.

Applications to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities will be considered if the vaccinated traveller has fulfilled criteria such as remaining in the respective countries for the last 21 days prior to arrival in Singapore, and is occupying their respective places of residence alone.

For Singapore citizens and permanent residents, the application must be made three days prior to arrival via the SafeTravel website.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

The other countries already in Category III include Austria, Belgium, Japan and Switzerland.

Travellers from countries in this category will have to take six Covid-19 swab tests in total.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our road map to becoming a Covid-19 resilient nation," said MOH.