Time with family while working from home

Business executive Peter Hone, 57, usually spends most of his time travelling overseas for work.

But one silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic is that he will now get to spend plenty of time with his family.

The implementation of multiple travel restrictions worldwide along with the Government's requirement for workplaces to close meant that he worked from home for the first time yesterday.

Mr Hone, who is a vice-president of technical business development at oil and gas firm ModuResources, said: "On a personal level, I am quite enjoying it because I travel too much. To have this time to spend with my family, I never really expected it, to be honest."

His elder stepdaughter, Ms Nicole Chan, 25, a public relations executive, has been working from home for the past few weeks, while his wife Vivienne Hone, 58, usually conducts music classes from the living room at home.

They live in a four-bedroom condominium unit in Yishun with Mr Hone's younger stepdaughter Charmaine, 20, his mother-in-law, a domestic helper and two dogs.

The family has made adjustments, designating three "office areas" to suit their working styles.

Ms Nicole Chan said: "My stepdad needs to blast music when he works, so my mum has shifted the piano to her own room to practise, while I have set up my own office in my room because I prefer a quieter environment."

It remains to be seen how it will pan out. Mr Hone said: "Working from home is interesting. I am quite a noisy person and very easily distracted so it could be very difficult for me. But we try hard."