Tighter Covid-19 curbs at hospitals and care homes extended till Aug 31

Hospitalised patients will only be allowed two visitors, designated beforehand, for the duration of their admission. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
SINGAPORE - Safe management measures for visitors to hospital wards and residential care homes will be extended for another four weeks, till Aug 31.

Although the daily number of local Covid-19 cases has fallen gradually over the past week, Singapore's hospitals continue to face a high volume of both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 2).

More residents at the homes tested positive for the coronavirus as well, it added.

In response, tighter safe management measures for visitors to both locations, which have been in place since July 7, will be extended, said the ministry.

The curbs were slated to last till Wednesday (Aug 3).

Hospitalised patients will be allowed only two visitors, designated beforehand, for the duration of their admission, and only one visitor may be allowed at the bedside at any one time.

Critically ill patients will be allowed up to five pre-designated visitors, and two visitors may be allowed at the bedside at any one point in time.

MOH said the visit duration will be limited to 30 minutes.

But it added: "In exceptional situations, such as for critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and for patients requiring additional care support, visitors may be allowed to stay beyond 30 minutes on a case-by-case basis at the hospitals' discretion."

It added: "Visitors are reminded not to eat or drink in the hospital wards, or use the toilets designated for patients in the wards.

"They should also avoid sitting on patients' beds."

Meanwhile, all residents at the care homes are allowed four pre-designated visitors, with only one visitor allowed to visit at any one time for up to 30 minutes.

Visitors should continue to schedule the visits with the home ahead of time, adhere to prevailing safe management measures in the homes and remain within the designated visitor areas, outside of the wards, said MOH.

The ministry also said that visits may have to be suspended if a home is managing active Covid-19 cases, and sought the understanding of visitors.

"Next-of-kin of residents may approach the home for further details."

It also strongly encouraged all visitors to do an antigen rapid test on the day of the visit and don face masks "with good filtration capability" at all times.

Added MOH: "Hospitals and homes have the discretion to impose stricter visitor limits or testing requirements for visitors of vulnerable or unvaccinated patients.

"MOH will review and calibrate these measures regularly in line with the evolving situation.

"We seek the understanding and cooperation of patients, residents, their family members and loved ones as we work to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in our healthcare institutions."

