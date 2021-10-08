Three die of Covid-19, including 57-year-old; 3,483 new cases

Three people aged between 57 and 90, two of them vaccinated, have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The two men and a woman had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Yesterday was the 18th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 136.

There were 3,483 new Covid-19 infections, said MOH, comprising 2,783 new cases in the community, 692 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The local cases include 607 people older than 60.

Among the imported cases, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other seven developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 116,864.

As at yesterday noon, 1,534 cases were in hospital - 14 more than on Wednesday. A total of 297 patients required oxygen support, with 40 in the intensive care unit. Of those who were very ill, 281 were above 60.

MOH said it is monitoring five large active clusters with new cases. Among them, Tampines Dormitory had the most number of new cases yesterday - 35, for a total of 216.

United Medicare Centre, a nursing home in Toa Payoh, had 15 new cases. It now has 50 cases.

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 had six new cases for a total of 107, and Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had one new case for a total of 326.

The largest cluster highlighted was Woodlands Dormitory, which added 11 new cases for 406 in total.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread outside the dormitories.

So far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses. A total of 357,247 people have taken the booster jab, and another 95,000 have booked their appointments.

Meanwhile, the first floor of Tekka Centre, which houses a wet market and hawker centre, will be closed for deep cleaning until Sunday after several Covid-19 cases were detected.