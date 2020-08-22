Three categories of travellers

TRAVELLERS WHO DO NOT HAVE TO SERVE A STAY-HOME NOTICE

Travellers who remained in Brunei and New Zealand in the last consecutive 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore will not be required to serve a stay-home notice (SHN). They will undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport.

They must apply for an Air Travel Pass between seven and 30 days before their intended date of entry into Singapore. Applications open on Sept 1.

TRAVELLERS WHO CAN SERVE A SHORTER STAY-HOME NOTICE OF SEVEN DAYS

Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia can serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence.

Long-term pass holders may also do so if they or their family members own or are sole tenants of the residence, or serve out the SHN in suitable accommodation such as a hotel.

Travellers will be tested for Covid-19 before the end of their stay-home notice.

TRAVELLERS WHO MUST SERVE THE USUAL 14-DAY PERIOD AT A DEDICATED FACILITY

Travellers from all other places will be subject to a test before the end of their stay-home notice. Travel conditions under specific travel arrangements, such as bilateral schemes with China and Malaysia, will continue to apply.