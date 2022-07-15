Third local case of monkeypox reported; S'pore's case tally at six

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the third local case of monkeypox yesterday, bringing the total number of cases reported here to six.

In an update on its website last night, the ministry said the patient is a 41-year-old male Singaporean.

The patient is not linked to any of the monkeypox cases announced by MOH earlier.

He developed genital rashes on July 9 and sought medical care on Tuesday. He was subsequently admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Wednesday, and tested positive for monkeypox yesterday.

The patient remains warded at NCID and his condition is stable, the ministry said.

This comes a day after Singapore reported its second local case - a 48-year-old British man residing in Singapore - who tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday.

The patient had developed rashes in the perianal region - the area surrounding the anus - on July 6, and had a fever on Monday.

He sought medical attention on Wednesday, and was admitted to NCID on the same day.

MOH said contact tracing is ongoing for both local cases. None of the cases reported here so far is linked.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, with those infected usually experiencing fever, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.

Most patients recover within two to three weeks, MOH said previously, though it noted that young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are among those at higher risk of severe illness.

Some 9,200 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 63 countries this year, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

The United Nations agency has said it will convene a second emergency meeting of its expert monkeypox committee on July 21 to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

Ang Qing