'The pain of not being able to say goodbye to him is hard for us to bear'

WHO: Administrative executive Tan Sock Ngor, 52. Her father Tan Thiam Seng, 81, caught Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Feb 8, 2022. He recovered from Covid-19 but developed other complications, including of the heart. Mr Tan died in hospital on Feb 19. His four children were not able to say goodbye to him in hospital.

MS TAN SOCK NGOR: After the funeral, my siblings and I gathered for dinner at my brother's three-room flat in the north-eastern part of Singapore, where my father lived. We did this every Friday but his seat, at the head of the dining table, was empty that evening.