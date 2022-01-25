The hunt for masks

Mr Jayakumar Manickam had never imagined himself in such a situation. Just 12 hours earlier, he had been at his desk in his office in Pioneer Road doing what he always did: analysing data and managing logistics operations.

Now, it was three in the morning and he was in a factory in India's high-tech city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, on a critical mission with Singapore's future at stake. Inside his hastily packed backpack was a dossier of documents crucial to the success of his task: securing a large shipment of surgical face masks for the Singapore Government.

"I was in my operations centre and, at 3pm, I was called for an urgent brief and told to fly off at 8pm that same night," Mr Jayakumar, 56, who was then senior operations manager at ST Logistics, said of that day, Jan 20, 2020. "Without a second thought, I said, 'Okay, I'll do it because it's for the country.'"

That left him with just three hours to head home to his flat in Choa Chu Kang, throw some clothes into a bag and rush to the airport. All he could let on to his wife and two daughters was that he had to leave for an important assignment. "They thought I was joking." He had not flown overseas for work in 27 years.

Mr Jayakumar was one of about 75 employees and affiliated agents of ST Logistics entrusted in the early days of the outbreak with procuring masks and other essential items such as thermometers from all corners of the globe, including Mexico, Denmark, Sri Lanka and South Africa. With the pandemic becoming a gathering storm, such items were suddenly in short supply.

Mr Jayakumar's assignment was to go to a factory in Bengaluru in south-western India and ensure it was actually there and producing masks. Some less-than-honest vendors were known to be taking advantage of the global mask-buying frenzy. He had to slice open the masks to ensure the filter layer had not been replaced with another material. He then had to ensure that the pallets of masks were actually loaded onto trucks and sent to a secure freight agent appointed by ST Logistics. Shipments were known to have been diverted midway, or to have mysteriously "disappeared" into the hands of another country's buyers.

His presence was a reassurance to the vendors as much as it was for his employer, with things starting to turn ugly around the globe.

Returning after nine days in Bengaluru, he was off again the next day, back to Bengaluru and then Mumbai, the financial centre of India on its west coast. But Mr Jayakumar, who later became senior manager (security), was prepared to go where he was sent.

The race to procure protective face coverings was an exercise in speed as well as wits, and ST Logistics was at the centre of it. Started in 1983, the company had been a part of Chartered Industries of Singapore. Over the years, it expanded its operations and, in 2006, was rebranded as ST Logistics and acquired by Australian transportation and logistics company Toll Holdings. In 2015, Japan Post acquired Toll Holdings.

The company had been contracted to procure masks for the Ministry of Health. In late January 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) approached it to get masks and other items, such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitiser and thermometers.

"The people holding the stock of masks were basically behaving like they were sitting on a pile of gold," said ST Logistics' operations manager Lian Yong De, 40. "They'd thought, 'I can sell at a higher price to whoever genuinely wants it.' It was about who needed who more."

On Jan 31, Mr Lian was sent with a partner to secure masks from a factory in Jakarta, Indonesia. They met a vendor who kept getting calls - supposedly from other interested buyers - in the middle of their discussion. "They were trying to pressure us to commit: Buy now at this price or someone else gets the stock." ST Logistics walked away from suppliers who were unfair in their dealings.

Prior to the pandemic, disposable surgical masks were a low-value item, said Mr Gabriel Lim, 45, Permanent Secretary for MTI. "Nobody in Singapore bought masks. It was penny to the dollar, cheap stuff." Singapore companies produced a small number of masks in some overseas factories, but they were generally not intended for domestic use.

At home, the Government had built up its own reserves of masks for local medical needs, having learnt from its experience with the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak and transboundary haze.

Mr Chan Chun Sing, 52, who was minister for trade and industry till May 2021 when he became Education Minister, said there were stockpiles of two types of masks: the N95, which is used to filter haze particles, and the surgical mask, for the healthcare industry. "Few people used surgical masks outside the hospital or the clinical setting," he said. Because of this, the stockpile of surgical masks was enough only for the medical sector for some months.

Then came the pandemic. No one had foreseen a situation in which nearly everybody might need to use one on a daily basis. "For scale, taking one surgical mask a person a day, our burn rate is five million a day. Five million is more than one month's worth for public healthcare use," Mr Chan said. He paused to let the number sink in before continuing: "If the incidence rate of Covid-19 is low and you burn this at this rate, then we will not have enough."

MODERN PIRACY

With surgical masks in short supply, the Government decided at first to limit their use to healthcare workers, which was also the advice of the World Health Organisation in the early stages of the pandemic.

In early January 2020, the "Wuhan virus" - as it was then known - seemed like a faraway problem. But things started to change as the disease spread outside China. A global run on masks began with Chinese nationals in various countries buying them up in bulk. But though the Chinese were among the first to start stocking up, they were far from the last. In Singapore, mask sales spiked in the week of Jan 20 and shot up after the first case was confirmed on Jan 23.

To ease the panic buying, the Government distributed five million surgical masks from its national stockpile to retailers, only to see them snapped up in a few hours. People began hoarding the items, with some sellers raising prices to more than $100 for a box of 20 N95 masks, which usually went for $40. Stern warnings were made against profiteering.

Then, as Covid-19 began to spread around the world, scarcity descended into chaos. Supply lines were discontinued and agreements ignored as countries closed their borders and imposed export bans.

In early March, Germany stopped a shipment of 240,000 face masks bound for Switzerland, sparking a diplomatic spat. In early April, the United States was accused of "modern piracy" after allegedly diverting 200,000 masks meant for Germany to its own shores while they were being transferred between planes in Thailand. It was also accused of sending people waving cash to buy a planeload of masks meant for France on the tarmac in China.

Singapore was in on the action too. Aside from using ST Logistics, the Government tapped its own staff and contacts in overseas networks, sending them to factories and even night markets. "It was a real Wild, Wild West. There was this massive scrum," Mr Lim said.

MARCH OF THE MACHINES

While the frantic buying was going on, Singapore was quietly making plans to bypass increasingly erratic supply chains and manufacture its own surgical masks. At the centre of this was ST Engineering, an amalgamation of some of Singapore's pioneer companies including ST Aerospace, ST Electronics, ST Automotive and ST Marine.

ST Engineering manufactures military weapons and vehicles but has expanded its product range over time to include street lighting, rail electronics and N95 masks.

A particularly large blow was dealt in late January 2020 when Taiwan, where ST Engineering had housed its mask-manufacturing line based on better access to materials and other commercial reasons, placed an export ban on masks. Not only were all of the company's face masks stuck in the territory, but there were also concerns that the machines used to make the masks would also not be allowed to leave.

Taiwan refused to budge, so ST Engineering did the next best thing: It brought the machines home. Given the global retreat towards mask protectionism and the controversial nature of the exercise, the 15m-long production lines had to be surreptitiously disassembled and shipped back.

The drama behind this exercise remains shrouded in secrecy. A senior civil servant revealed that there were "operational considerations, so we had to do stuff quietly; we had to break up the shipment", but declined to go into details.

ST Engineering's senior vice-president for robotics and autonomous solutions Gareth Tang, who flew to Taiwan to oversee the operation, was also tight-lipped. But the 41-year-old did reveal that a crucial ingredient was shipped back to Singapore along with the machines: ST Engineering's stock of melt-blown polypropylene, which is essential for making the critical filter layer in a mask.

Securing this, as well as buying and importing more surgical mask-making machines, enabled ST Engineering to begin producing the first batch of made-in-Singapore masks in early February 2020.

"It was quite a moment for us," said Mr Tang, who is also head of urban environment solutions at ST Engineering. It was also one born of sheer dint of hard work and resourcefulness, racing as they did to meet a two-week deadline while restrictions on travel tightened every day.

"Setting up a plant in 14 days and ensuring every single building block could come in for us to make that final product, I must say, was very challenging, and when the first piece of surgical mask came off the production line, there was a lot of joy," he said.

The next challenge was to produce enough masks to meet the needs of Singapore's entire healthcare system so that front-line workers would never have to worry about being unprotected.

The melt-blown polypropylene it had brought back from Taiwan would soon run out, so the hunt began again to find machines and raw materials to manufacture the country's own supply of filters. With help from MTI and the Economic Development Board in sourcing what it needed, ST Engineering was able to begin producing filters shortly before Christmas 2020.

"The key, critical elements that allowed us to do so were speed, agility and expertise. If we were any slower by a week, we'd be finished," said Mr Tang.

