The Great Healthy Makan Trail

Bought at: One Punggol Hawker Centre

After missing out on healthier choices on previous days to my having dinner late, I had decided to go earlier to buy my dinner to ensure that I would be able to get the wholegrain option.

Picking this pairing of steamed chicken and brown rice from the menu, I thought I had for sure chosen a healthy combination.

Unfortunately, as it was served to me, I realised the dish had more than likely significantly become less healthy due to the liberal amount of gravy poured on the steamed chicken.

Cost: $6.20

Rating: 3/5

While the steamed chicken and brown rice were good choices, the sodium in the gravy and the lack of vegetables got this marked down.

Our reflections

Li Ying: Can we give wholegrain claypot rice or laksa with wholegrain noodles a chance?

I came the closest to giving up on this challenge on an exceptionally rainy December afternoon when I was trudging through the lunch crowd in wet jeans at a hawker centre in the Central Business District, searching for that elusive bowl of brown rice or wholegrain noodles.

Seven out of 10 times, I’ve been turned away by bemused or irritated stallholders when I asked for wholegrain options.

This hunt for wholegrains meant that I spent an average of 40 minutes each meal combing the hawker centre or coffee shop for anyone who would sell it – twice longer than what it would usually take me to decide, queue and order my food.

Drenched and ravenous, all I wanted to do was slurp down a piping hot bowl of laksa. But as it turned out, I was lucky enough to get my wholegrain fix after scouring the two storeys.

After five days, I realised that I had no issues topping up vegetables in my dishes or finding lean proteins like chicken, fish, tofu or egg at hawker centres.

But wholegrain options are not so readily available, and my best bet at finding them was to head for the mixed rice, fish soup or vegetarian stall.

Outside of these examples, wholegrain options at hawker centres seem like a novelty, in part, shaped by consumer preferences.

I told my friends that I was going to try chicken rice, but with brown rice, and many of them reacted in horror and disapproval, with one of them dramatically clutching her chest and asking: Is chicken rice without the flavoured rice still chicken rice?

While I’ve had nice surprises like stumbling across a claypot rice stall that served wholegrain rice, it seems as though the idea of wholegrain bak chor mee or wholegrain hor fun is a stretch too far for most hawkers and consumers.

In fact, the auntie sitting next to me at the hawker centre asked me why I bothered having claypot rice with brown rice because it was not going to soak up much of the delicious soya sauce.

It’s a pity because food manufacturers are already offering wholegrain versions of Hokkien mee, kway teow, mee tai mak and ramen. But try asking for laksa with wholegrain noodles as I did, and you’ll get weird stares.