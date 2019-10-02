The art of living gracefully in your 50s

With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone, said Irish poet and novelist Oscar Wilde. As we enter our golden years, our bodies inevitably change.

Knowing what to expect and taking steps to counteract the effects of ageing can help you protect your health and quality of life. From cataracts to heart disease, we delve into four common chronic conditions and glean tips on how to better manage them as we enter our 50s.

The silent thief of sight



Going for regular checkups can help to maintain good vision for years to come. PHOTO: ISTOCK



“In Singapore, 20 to 30 per cent of people develop cataracts by the age of 45. About 80 to 90 per cent of people will have cataracts when they are 60,” says Dr Leonard Ang, ophthalmologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Cataract is a condition in which the natural clear lens of the eye becomes cloudy and reduces the amount of light entering the eye. If left untreated, the condition can lead to a painless but gradual blurring of vision.

People in this age group should also keep an eye out for glaucoma, which is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide. The disease causes damage to the eye’s optic nerve and eventually leads to diminished vision.

According to Dr Ang, cataracts and glaucoma can be easily treated if they are diagnosed at an earlier stage. The timely treatment of cataracts through surgery can usually restore vision loss. During the procedure, the doctor removes the clouded lens and replaces it with artificial lens implants.

Visual loss caused by glaucoma is irreversible. However, regular checkups and lowering of your eye pressure through treatment options like prescription eye drops or oral medication can help to slow or prevent vision loss.

Laser treatment may be carried out on patients with narrow-angle glaucoma, which occurs when fluid builds up behind the iris, and surgery is considered when the glaucoma cannot be controlled through medical treatment.

The hidden cause of back pain



Degenerative spine conditions can take form years before you hit 50. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Back pain is a problem that commonly affects many people as a result of poor posture or the lifting of heavy loads. For older people, back pain may be caused by degenerative spine conditions, which involve the gradual wear and tear of the discs, joints and bones of the spine.

“Degeneration of the spine begins as early as 30 to 40 years of age,” says Dr Chua Soo Yong, orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

“The initial problem typically starts with the discs, which is the weakest part of the spine. Patients may experience pain from these damaged discs, and the back pain is usually worse with prolonged sitting, coughing, sneezing or straining. Sometimes, patients also have trouble getting out of bed or arching over while brushing their teeth due to the back pain.”

Minor spine degeneration may cause few or no symptoms, but may progress to general lower back stiffness, loss of spinal movement and lower back pain. Many of these symptoms can be alleviated with non-surgical options such as physiotherapy and medication, says Dr Chua.

As the symptoms progress, you may experience shooting pain, pins and needles or even weakness or numbness in the lower back, legs, buttocks or groin. This could be indicative of nerve compression.

If your condition worsens and leads to nerve compression and leg pain, the doctor may then recommend surgical therapies including minimally invasive surgery to prevent your nerves from being pinched, disc replacement to replace a diseased disc or spinal fusion. The latter may involve the use of bone grafts and instrumentation such as metal plates and screws to stabilise the spine and provide pain relief.

Tell-tale signs of the heart



Consult a specialist if you have concerns about your heart health. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Ageing is often linked to degeneration of the heart and thickening of blood vessels, making it a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The disease refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels and can lead to a heart attack, chest pain or stroke.

Its symptoms may vary, but can include:

Pain, tightness, pressure or discomfort in the chest

Shortness of breath

Weakness or numbness in arms and legs

Nausea

Many seniors may experience similar symptoms when they are undergoing an anxiety or panic attack, says Dr Dinesh Nair, interventional cardiologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

“Anxiety can cause an increase in heart rate, chest pain as well as other symptoms such as shortness of breath or palpitations. Panic attacks can be so severe that you might think that you are having a heart attack. These frightening episodes lead many to visit the Accident & Emergency department.”

Cardiologists advise treating these symptoms as a possible heart attack until proven otherwise. After a heart attack has been ruled out, the doctor will usually assess for other possible cardiac diseases such as arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms, before coming up with a diagnosis.

Lumps and bumps in the breast



Breast lumps may develop in both males and females. PHOTO: ISTOCK



One of the most common symptoms of breast cancer is the presence of breast lumps. However, not all lumps are cancerous. Breast lumps, which may develop in both males and females, can also be caused by other factors such as an infection, trauma or cyst. Sometimes, bumps and unevenness in the breast can occur during a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Says Dr Wee Siew Bock, breast surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital: “In general, any lump or area of hardness that lasts for more than two to three weeks should be attended to. This is especially so when associated skin changes such as redness, puffiness or dimpling, or nipple changes like rashes or discharge is encountered,” says Dr Wee.

If you detect lumps and bumps in your breast, consult a specialist who will be able to assess them via an ultrasound scan or a mammogram.

If the lump is cystic or cyst-like, they may suggest monitoring it without taking any further action. If there is an abscess, the doctor may drain it and prescribe antibiotics. If the lump is suspected to be cancerous, the doctor may conduct a biopsy and recommend a course of action thereafter.