Testing process for KTV lounge patrons confidential

The testing process for those who have visited KTV lounges or interacted with hostesses since June 29 will be confidential, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ong reminded patrons to book appointments at screening centres, to protect both themselves and their loved ones, saying that their privacy is protected.

He added that the key priority is to identify those who have been infected and isolate them quickly to protect the community.

For those who are uncomfortable and unwilling to get tested at screening centres, they should "at the very least" isolate themselves and get their family members to buy them antigen rapid test kits, the minister said.

They should also monitor their health for the next 14 days and not interact with anyone.

"If you don't feel well, quickly see a doctor and get yourself tested," Mr Ong stressed.

His appeal came as Singapore announced 56 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections yesterday, with 42 of these linked to the growing KTV cluster.

Several KTV clubs and lounges, such as Club Dolce at Balestier Point and Empress KTV in Tanglin Shopping Centre, have been linked to the cluster.

Free Covid-19 testing has been extended to those who have visited the locations, similar lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, as well as those who interacted with the Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting between June 29 and Monday.

The premises in the cluster are closed to the public from Tuesday to July 27.

DATA NOT COMPREHENSIVE We strongly suspect, and the police also strongly suspect, that the data we have using TraceTogether and SafeEntry is not comprehensive. HEALTH MINISTER ONG YE KUNG

Mr Ong said that more than 100 people have undergone testing since the Ministry of Health announced its special testing operations on Monday.

He said many of those who took the swab tests are staff and customers.

He added that the number is based on knowledge of those who work at the outlets and information gathered through the TraceTogether and SafeEntry systems.

"But we strongly suspect, and the police also strongly suspect, that the data we have using TraceTogether and SafeEntry is not comprehensive," Mr Ong said, emphasising that there is a limit to which they can use the data gathered through the contact tracing platforms.

He also said that contact tracing interviews are ongoing and that the ministry is trying to get as many contacts of those affected to get tested.

Asked if the ministry would make testing mandatory for all patrons of the affected KTV lounges, Mr Ong said that it would do so if it could, noting residents in several housing estates were required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after cases emerged in certain Housing Board blocks.

"We don't know who the patrons are, and therefore the best way is to urge the customers, if you have been to KTV lounges, interacted with any hostesses since June 29, come forward and be tested," Mr Ong said.