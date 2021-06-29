Testing begins for residents in Lengkok Bahru, Henderson Crescent

Residents of a Housing Board block of flats in Bukit Merah turned up yesterday to take mandatory Covid-19 tests that began at 9am.

This came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday night that four residents from three households in Block 103 Henderson Crescent had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Resident Tan Boon Huay, 71, was one of the first to get the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test when The Straits Times visited the pavilion at Block 104B, where testing was taking place.

The assistant tailor said she felt uncomfortable during the swab, but that the test would give her peace of mind.

Another resident, Ms Adeline Tan, 60, was also swabbed yesterday, together with her husband.

The couple now buy groceries from a supermarket in the nearby Alexandra Road area after Covid-19 cases were linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.

Ms Tan, who is a part-time real estate agent, said: "As long as residents are still moving around and the cluster is still open, there's still a chance of us getting Covid-19."

To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, those who have interacted with residents of Block 103 Henderson Crescent between June 7 and last Saturday are encouraged to take a Covid-19 test.

They can make an appointment at a regional screening centre today or go to the Block 104B pavilion today.

In Lengkok Bahru, which is about a 10-minute walk away, a swabbing operation was also under way yesterday morning.

On Sunday, MOH said Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples from blocks 55, 56 and 57. Yesterday's swabbing is mandatory for all residents, shop owners and staff there.

Seven Covid-19 cases have emerged from the mass testing of residents and visitors of 105 Henderson Crescent, MOH said yesterday.

At the void deck of Block 53, where the testing is being done, Mr Eric Chua, who is MP for the Queenstown ward in Tanjong Pagar GRC, said: "We will closely monitor the situation over the next two days."

Mr Ricky Lo, 63, manager of Zi Yean Restaurant in Block 56, said business fell by 80 per cent this month compared with last month. He said: "Most of our lunchtime customers are working from home and they wouldn't want to split up into pairs also."

Secondary 1 student Syed Fazley Syed Alwi, 13, who was among those swabbed yesterday, said he will be doing home-based learning to play it safe. The Block 56 resident added: "I have soccer practice on Tuesday but won't go back to school until I test negative."

Members of the public who interacted with residents, shop owners or staff of the affected blocks can also be tested at the void deck tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

The positive cases were reported last Friday and Saturday after 591 residents and visitors were tested. They include a 70-year-old retiree, a 32-year-old who works as a part-time delivery rider, and a foreign domestic worker.

As at yesterday, there were 13 cases linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, which was first reported last Friday. The testing at 105 Henderson Crescent was completed last Friday.

Mass testing at 66 Eng Watt Street in Tiong Bahru was completed on Sunday, and all 145 residents and visitors tested negative, added MOH.

The ministry conducted mandatory testing for all residents of the block over the weekend after 13 infections were detected in three households there.

• Additional reporting by Jason Quah