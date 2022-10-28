Teenager on life support for more than two months after developing bacterial infection in the knee

SINGAPORE - His knee pain suddenly became worse, and he began to experience chest pain. Mr Dante Lin’s oxygen levels were low and his heart was weak, and the 18-year-old was not responding to any treatment.

Doctors at the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) told his mother, Mrs Amy Lin, 41, that her son was on the verge of cardiovascular collapse and death.

But they offered a lifeline - to put him on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo) life support. It was the first time Mrs Lin had heard of such a treatment, and even though she did not fully understand what it was then, she agreed.

That saved his life.

Ecmo is a life-saving machine which takes over the function of the heart and lungs. It is a highly specialised and complex form of life support and is used on the most critically ill patients when no other treatment works.

It is also very resource-intensive and requires an experienced team of medical experts, including specially trained nurses, perfusionists, cardiac surgeons and Intensive Care Unit physicians.

For 62 days, Mr Lin was hooked on to the Ecmo machine. It helped to supply oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from his blood; and, at times, took over the function of his heart.

After spending a total of 98 days at the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit (CTICU) in NUH, Mr Lin was discharged and returned home on Sept 26 to tears and applause from the medical team.

Doctors subsequently found out that the knee pain, which began after the family returned from Malaysia, was triggered by a bacteria - a staphylococcus aureus (also known as ”golden staph”) infection. The bacteria entered Mr Lin’s bloodstream and quickly spread to his lungs.

He developed septic shock at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was first admitted to. When he became unresponsive to treatment, the Ecmo team in NUH was called in, and he was subsequently transferred there.

Septic shock is a life-threatening condition when blood pressure falls to dangerously low levels during an infection.

NUH treats about 40 to 50 patients on Ecmo a year now. Mr Lin was on Ecmo for longer than most patients, where the average time is about one to two weeks.

Associate Professor Graeme MacLaren, director of the CTICU in NUH who oversaw the care of Mr Lin, said on Friday: “It was highly likely that Mr Lin would have died that same night had he not been stabilised with Ecmo. It is essentially a heroic form of life support, used only for the sickest patients in whom no other treatment has worked. Ecmo’s use is increasing worldwide, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because clinicians are becoming more skilled at using it.”