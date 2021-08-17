Teen who had cardiac arrest after his first jab recovering

A 16-year-old boy who had cardiac arrest after his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is recovering steadily, and has received $225,000 under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap).

This is the highest amount a person can receive through the scheme.

The teen is now undergoing inpatient rehabilitation and can perform daily living activities without assistance, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday. "He will likely be discharged in the coming weeks, but will likely require outpatient rehabilitation for some time before he can return to school and resume other activities."

It also said the medical team will continue his treatment and monitor his condition.

The teen had collapsed at home following a gym weightlifting session on July 3, six days after getting his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine. He had developed acute severe myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which led to the cardiac arrest.

MOH said last month that he had trained with "very heavy weights which were above his body weight". He had been in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital.

Yesterday, MOH said the myo-carditis was most likely a serious adverse event caused by the vaccine that may have been aggravated by strenuous lifting of weights and high consumption of caffeine through energy drinks and supplements.

The youth and his family have been given a one-time payment of $225,000 under the Vifap.

"The independent clinical panel appointed to assess and adjudicate the Vifap application found that while he has made good improvement, because his condition was severe and critical, he will require treatment and rehabilitation for some time yet to continue his recovery," MOH said.

On its website, MOH said the amount of financial assistance provided through Vifap is fixed and dependent on the severity of the side effects. These are classified into three categories. Those with the first type, which results in death or permanent severe disability, can receive a one-time payout of $225,000.

The second category, which applies to cases that require admission to high dependency or intensive care wards, with subsequent recovery, can receive $10,000.

The last, which applies to patients who need inpatient hospitalisation and medical intervention, with subsequent recovery, can get $2,000.

The payouts will be based on the highest quantum eligible, and individuals will be eligible for only one payout, said MOH.