Rosalyn, 52, a patient of mine, was alarmed when she found out that her best friend Susanna had been admitted to hospital because of a heart attack. "We just met last month for our regular facial. I've never heard her say she had any heart problems," she said in disbelief.

Susanna is trim, well-groomed and looks remarkably youthful at 59. The only doctor Rosalyn had ever heard Susanna mention visiting in recent years was her dermatologist.