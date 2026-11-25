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Seniors taking part in a chair piloxing class at an active ageing programme held at Sri Siva Krishna Temple on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE – When Vijaya Saram, 70, celebrated the news that her only granddaughter had done well in the Primary School Leaving Examinations on Nov 24, she found herself overcome with emotion at the thought of her late husband missing out on the family’s milestones.

Rather than dwelling on it, she headed to the Sri Siva Krishna Temple in Woodlands the next day to join local charity Project Smile’s active ageing programme, which is designed with seniors from minority groups in mind. There, she enjoyed a seated piloxing class set to upbeat Indian music, among other activities.

On Nov 25, she and other seniors had an added treat, as Project Smile had teamed up with another charity, Hao Ren Hao Shi, to bring the latter’s mobile grocery distribution truck to the temple grounds.

By pairing a mobile grocery distribution service with an arts and crafts session, an exercise session and a communal Indian lunch in a trusted spiritual space, the two charities hope to turn the temple grounds into a venue for connection and well-being.

Through Hao Ren Hao Shi’s initiative, low-income seniors get a queue ticket and wait for their turn to go around the truck, picking up the items they want while interacting with volunteers.

Volunteers from Project Smile and Hao Ren Hao Shi distributing food and other household essentials at a community event at Sri Siva Krishna Temple on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Project Smile’s chief executive Christopher Xavier said the charity’s aim is to draw out more seniors from minority groups who rarely take part in mainstream community ageing programmes. Their Marsiling programme site at the temple was launched only in June, following the prompting of Zaqy Mohamad, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP.

Zaqy, who was at the temple to observe the grocery distribution and piloxing class, had suggested reaching out to the mosques and temples to draw out homebound seniors by meeting them where they are.

The initiative forms part of a broader care chain to keep seniors healthy, including encouraging them to go for health screenings, he said.

Hao Ren Hao Shi’s founder Anson Ng said his mobile distribution sessions allow young volunteers to interact with seniors, giving them an opportunity to learn about ageing issues in Singapore.

While Project Smile ties up with Hao Ren Hao Shi three times a year at each of their four programme sites, the charity runs its active ageing programmes at least once a week. It plans to expand its programme sites from four to seven in 2027.

Aside from Marsiling, the charity’s other programme sites include the PGP Hall in Serangoon, and since late 2025, the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown.

Vijaya Saram (centre) taking part in a chair piloxing class during Project Smile’s active ageing session at Sri Siva Krishna Temple. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

For Vijaya, who lives with one of her three sons, the weekly Marsiling sessions are part of a routine that she has set up after losing not just her husband, but also her brother and mother in the past several years.

She joins other active ageing programmes to keep herself meaningfully occupied.

She said she wants to stay healthy and take care of herself for her sons, rather than stay at home dwelling on her losses. “I have to do it for my boys.”